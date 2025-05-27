Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9: Kanji Nakamura Vs Shuhei Suzuri— Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9 will see Kanji challenge Suzuri to a fight, revealing more about the duo’s pasts and connections to Shizuka. Don’t miss it, get the release date, recap and more here.
The 8th episode of Wind Breaker Season 2, saw Tsubakino treat Sakura’s group to a meal in gratitude. He also reveals that Ito has become more outgoing. The Sasaki twins joined as Tsubakino shared how he started dancing at Ougi. Kanji Nakamura detailed Roppo Ichiza’s origins, which resembled Furin, though he admired Umemiya’s leadership.
Shizuka performed, then rejoined them. When GRAVEL's members attacked, Kanji and Sakura’s team engaged while Tsubakino and the twins stayed behind. Roppo Ichiza’s teamwork impressed Sakura’s group. Shuhei Suzuri appeared, demanding Shizuka, but Kanji rejected the demand to protect Keisei Street.
Expected plot in Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9 will likely begin with GRAVEL’s foot soldiers clashing against Roppo Ichiza. Kanji will aim for Shuhei Suzuri directly, while Sakura and Suo will likely engage Suzuri’s lieutenants. Nirei may stay back and observe, offering tactical input.
The battle should gradually reveal the pasts of Suzuri and Kanji, particularly Kanji’s connection to Shizuka. However, despite his determination, Kanji will likely lose to Suzuri by the episode’s end, creating the premise for Sakura to challenge Suzuri again later on.
Release date and where to stream
Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9 is set to broadcast in Japan on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 12:26 am JST. Due to global time differences, many international viewers may see it released on April 29 in their local time zones, with release times adjusted to local time zones.
Crunchyroll has confirmed it will stream Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 9 globally. The streaming platform has confirmed dubbed versions in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.
For more updates from the second season of the Wind Breaker anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: Wind Breaker Season 2 Episode 8: Roppo Ichiza’s Origins Revealed; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More