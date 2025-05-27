Anne Shirley Episode 9: Anne Attends Queen’s Academy—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘I Don't Want to Be Anyone but Myself,’ Matthew's health stabilizes, relieving Anne and Marilla. Anne dreams of failing the Queen’s Academy entrance exams, revealing her anxiety. As the day nears, she and Marilla share mutual concerns about parting.

After the exams, Anne returns home and writes to Diana about her experience. When results are released, Anne and Gilbert tie for first place. Later, Anne impresses at a White Sands Hotel recital and receives praise from a professional elocutionist and a portrait from a notable artist.

Expected plot in Anne Shirley Episode 9

Anne Shirley Episode 9 will follow Anne as she begins life at Queen’s Academy. After overcoming homesickness, she will focus on her goal of earning a teaching license and scholarship, supported by new friends Stella and Priscilla. During graduation, Matthew and Marilla will proudly witness Anne’s accomplishments.

While enjoying summer with Diana before possibly attending Redmond University, Anne will learn that Gilbert is becoming a teacher due to financial issues. The episode will also see Anne be deeply moved after a sweet exchange with Matthew.

Anne Shirley Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

Anne Shirley Episode 9 will be titled ‘Next to Trying and Winning, the Best Thing Is Trying and Failing,’ and will premiere in Japan on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 6:25 pm JST via NHK Educational TV. Viewers in other regions may access it at different times depending on local time zones.

Japanese audiences can stream Anne Shirley Episode 9 on platforms like Anime Times and Lemino approximately three hours after its initial TV broadcast. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream the episode where available, while Medialink will handle streaming in Southeast Asia through Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

