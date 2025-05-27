Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 9: Lilisa And Tina Mess Up— Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘In No Way is That a Waste! / I Have a Secret Plan!,’ Tamaki argues that removing Tina would increase their chances of winning, and Tina prepares to step away. Lilisa refuses, expressing her wish for a band built on authenticity.

Tamaki begrudgingly allows more time. Otoha helps train Tina, and five days later, her improvement earns Tamaki’s reluctant acceptance. At the venue, tensions rise as they face Bitter Ganache. Learning the crowd is mostly Tamaki’s fans, Lilisa vows to outshine her.

Expected plot in Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 9

Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 9 will continue at the battle of the bands. After Bitter Ganache finishes, Lilisa’s group will begin performing. Tina will end up missing her timing from the start and struggle to recover, becoming increasingly flustered.

Lilisa, also playing awkwardly, will try to regain control of the rhythm, though her frustration will only grow. As their sound falters, more of the audience will begin to lose interest, placing immense pressure on the group to find a way to bounce back mid-performance.

Release date and where to stream

Titled ‘It’s Finally Our Turn ♡ / Everything You Say Is Annoying!!!,’ Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 9 is scheduled for release on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:56 pm JST. Japanese viewers can catch the episode on JNN (TBS).

Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the English-subtitled version of Rock Is A Lady's Modesty Episode 9 via HIDIVE, which requires a paid subscription. Additionally, fans in Southeast Asia can watch the series through Ani-One Asia’s official YouTube channel.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

