The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 9: Cresson Claims Zenos’ Win— Recap, Release Date And More

In ‘The Royal Hospital,’ Becker explains that Afread vanished after helping him eliminate Red Lung. Umin suspects Deputy Director Goldran, who prioritizes nobles for political gain. Zenos, posing as a trainee, recalls studying with fellow unlicensed healer Veritra.

Goldran's aide Cresson becomes hostile when Zenos casually claims he can exorcise 50 ghosts and demonstrates advanced healing magic. At a haunted graveyard, Zenos effortlessly purifies it, though Cresson steals the credit. When a Zombie King appears, Zenos allows it to pummel Cresson before exorcising it and healing him instantly.

Advertisement

Expected plot in The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 9

Although Zenos eliminated the Zombie King, Goldran’s second secretary receives a false report crediting Cresson for the feat in The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 9. Ashamed and frustrated by Zenos' calm generosity despite his deception, Cresson is compelled to confess the truth.

He will admit that the so-called “special trainee” was the one who defeated the Zombie King. This confession may stir conflict within the Royal Hospital, revealing cracks in Goldran’s faction. The episode will likely focus on Zenos’ further entanglement with the hospital’s internal power struggle.

Release date and where to stream

The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 9, titled ‘Faction Infiltration,’ is set to premiere on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST, as confirmed by the official website. Depending on regional time zones, some areas may receive the episode a day later.

Advertisement

It will first be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11, followed by KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Hokkaido, and AT-X. The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 9 will stream on ABEMA, d Anime Store, and later on Hulu, Netflix, U-NEXT, and Amazon Prime Video. International fans can stream it on Crunchyroll.

For more updates from The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: The Brilliant Healer's New Life In The Shadows Episode 8: Zenos Goes Undercover; Recap, Release Date And More