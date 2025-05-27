The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9: Julius Loses Control Over Girtonia—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 8 recap

In ‘With You, Who Gave Me Courage,’ Mia is overjoyed when Hildegarde returns to assist her. A demon attacks Philia but is slain by Erza, who warns her that Asmodeus now targets her as the strongest saint. Fernand humiliates Julius at a noble assembly by proving his political skill.

This prompts Julius to accuse Philia of treason and order the Adenauer family stripped of assets. Grace and her sisters agree to support Philia’s continental purification. Marquis Pyrz’s son aids Mia, and Hildegarde reveals Philia is her biological daughter—making her Mia’s cousin. Mia agrees to be adopted.

Expected plot in The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9 is likely to focus on three main fronts: Fernand’s rising political momentum as he challenges Julius, Julius’ retaliatory efforts to maintain control, and Mia’s new path after accepting Hildegarde’s adoption.

With Mia now emotionally detached from her parents and fully committed to exposing Julius, the political upheaval in Girtonia may reach its peak. Meanwhile, as the demonic threat looms, Philia’s position as Asmodeus’ target may bring new dangers, pushing her closer to executing the continent-wide purification plan.

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9: Release date and where to stream

The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9, titled ‘Crossroads of Fate,’ will debut on streaming platforms such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai on Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 12 am JST—one week before its Japanese TV broadcast.

International fans can watch The Too-Perfect Saint Episode 9 early on Crunchyroll, also on May 29. The television airing in Japan starts Thursday, June 5, at 12 am JST on Teletext, followed by broadcasts on TV Aichi, AT-X, and BS Asahi till June 6 at varying times.

For more updates from The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiance and Sold to Another Kingdom anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

