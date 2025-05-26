A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 8: Satoko Gets Ambushed Once More —Recap, Release Date And More

The last episode, titled ‘An Assassin and Her Classmate's Friend,’ saw Satoko become upset when her favorite gacha game ended. She turns to cooking, creating a social media account with Yuriko’s help. At school, Aoko introduces Konoha to her friend Aoi Satou, who gives career advice, though Aoko’s other friends remain wary of Konoha.

As Satoko becomes obsessed with gaining views, Konoha advises her to take a break and gifts her a camera. Concerned about exposure, Konoha warns Satoko against posting her photos. Later, Konoha receives a job to assassinate Aoi, who soon goes missing.

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 8 will likely see Satoko’s online activity attract another ninja assassin, leading to another attack. Marin is likely to return, possibly equipped with a new invention or tool.

Kuro may reappear, and her involvement may intersect with Konoha’s activities, introducing a confrontation or disagreement between the two. Meanwhile, Konoha may face complications related to the Aoi assassination request, especially with Aoko growing increasingly concerned about her missing friend’s whereabouts.

A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 8 is slated for release in Japan on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X. Depending on time zones, most international viewers can expect to watch it the same day.

Additional Japanese broadcasts will follow on BS11 at 12:30 am and KTV at 1:45 am JST the next day. For global audiences, A Ninja And An Assassin Under One Roof Episode 8 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll shortly after its domestic release. At this time, no dubbed versions in other languages have been announced.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

