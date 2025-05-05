The Beginning After The End Episode 6: Arthur ‘Sees’ His Parents; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
The Beginning After The End Episode 6 will see Arthur learning of his parents’ current struggles in the outside world, making the decision to stay and train. Get the release details here.
In 'The King's Test,' Tessia demands that the elven soldiers stop, though they still attempt to kill Arthur. However, they stop when her grandfather, former king Virion, intervenes. Arthur then realizes Tessia is a princess. Though her parents initially want him arrested, Tessia's outburst changes their minds.
Arthur requests to return to Sapin, but learns the portal won't open for five years. After defeating Virion in a duel, Arthur accepts his offer to train under him upon learning the pain in his mana core is caused by acquiring a Beast's Will.
The Beginning After The End Episode 6 will show Arthur accompanying Virion to the home of a witch. With the use of a unique spell, Arthur will be shown how his parents are doing, where they are, as well as their grief over losing him.
Witnessing this sorrow will convince him to stay in the village and grow stronger. Determined to protect those he cares about and control the dangerous Beast’s Will within him, Arthur will be seen beginning rigorous training under Virion’s guidance.
Titled ‘The King Trains,’ The Beginning After The End Episode 6 is slated to air on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST. The episode will be broadcast across various Japanese TV channels, including Fuji Television, AT-X, and Kansai Television.
The following day, fans in Japan can stream The Beginning After The End Episode 6 on platforms such as d Anime Store and U-NEXT. Meanwhile, international fans will be able to watch the English-subtitled version on Crunchyroll, where a subscription may be required to access the content.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
