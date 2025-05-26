Your Forma Episode 9 To Reveal Tosti Creator—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The eighth episode of Your Forma, ‘Fiction,’ featured Echika and Harold deceiving Raissa into thinking her brother was in danger. When Raissa rushed home and a message from E was sent, her identity as E was confirmed. She attempted to attack but was stopped by her brother Hugues.

Echika later performed a Brain Dive on Hugues and discovered he disliked being a Cyber Inspector and had received the E AI Profiler from someone else. However, the CID learned the creator had used a false identity under the name ‘Alan Jack Lascelles’ to remain hidden.

Your Forma Episode 9 will likely see Echika and Harold pursue the hidden developer of the AI Profiler and Tosti programs. Since the creator’s true identity remains concealed, uncovering their location will be the investigators’ next challenge.

With Echika’s data processing abilities fully restored, she will resume her duties as Cyber Inspector and continue working with Harold. The episode may also explore more about Harold’s undisclosed circumstances, hinting at secrets tied to his existence.

According to the official website, Your Forma Episode 9 is set to air on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 11:45 pm JST. Depending on time zones and simulcast schedules, viewers in some regions may see the episode a day later.

Your Forma Episode 9 will first premiere on TV Asahi’s “IMAnimation W” programming block, with additional broadcasts on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1. In Japan, it will also be available for streaming on platforms such as ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and more shortly after its television debut.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

