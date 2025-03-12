Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung’s Hospital Playlist spin-off confirms April 12 premiere on Netflix with new teaser
Resident Playbook has officially announced its air date! The Hospital Playlist spin-off is set to premiere on April 12 on Netflix. tvN has also dropped a new teaser—don’t miss it!
Resident Playbook, the highly anticipated spin-off of Hospital Playlist, has officially confirmed its premiere for April 12 at 9:10 PM KST on Netflix. The drama follows first-year obstetrics and gynecology residents at Jongno Yulje Hospital as they navigate the struggles, challenges, and growth of becoming skilled doctors.
Alongside the announcement, tvN has released new teaser videos and character posters, further building excitement for the show’s debut. Directed by Lee Min Soo and written by Kim Song Hee.
The teaser titled Chaotic Days opens with a nostalgic nod to the beloved Hospital Playlist squad before diving into the whirlwind world of first-year OB/GYN residents at Jongno Yulje Hospital. With nervous determination, they navigate unpredictable shifts, barely catching a break.
One humorous moment shows a professor (played by Lee Hyun Kyun) calling for Oh Yi Young as the residents freeze, trying to avoid eye contact, while Yi Young hides behind a door. The teaser captures the intensity of residency, showing the exhausted young doctors struggling to eat before duty calls, dragging them back into hospital duty and chaos.
The drama introduces a fresh ensemble cast, including Go Yoon Jung as Oh Yi Young, Shin Si Ah as Pyo Nam Kyung, Kang Yoo Seok as Eom Jae Il, Han Ye Ji as Kim Sa Bi, and Jung Joon Won as Goo Do Won.
Newly released character name badge posters introduce the four first-year OB/GYN residents, giving viewers insight into their personalities in Hospital Playbook.
With its mix of heartfelt moments, medical challenges, and comedy, the Resident Playbook is set to capture the hearts of the audience when it premieres next month.
Anticipation for this spin-off is strong because Hospital Playlist has set the standard high. It gives a novel perspective on the hectic yet fulfilling path of aspiring doctors, promising the perfect balance of medical reality, poignant storytelling, and comedy.
Resident Playbook stills: Go Yoon Jung, Shim Shi Ah, Han Ye Jin and more gear up to heal with smiles