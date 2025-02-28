Are Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik dating? Melo Movie stars spark major relationship rumors with handholding update

Are Park Bo Young and Choi Woo Shik dating? The Melo Movie actors have sparked major relationship rumors after recent images surfaced online. On February 28, 2025, Park Bo Young shared a series of photos that are creating quite a buzz. In one image, the two are seen walking down the street. Another snap captures them smiling at the camera, while a different shot shows Park Bo Young taking a picture of Choi Woo Shik. In another image, they are seen on the opposite side of the street, seemingly aware that a camera is following them. However, the biggest surprise came from a picture where they appear to be holding hands. Adding to the speculation, Park Bo Young captioned the post, “Hello, movie” (Google translation). While nothing has been confirmed, fans are quickly jumping to conclusions!

Dressed in a long black trench coat, black denim, and a cap, Park Bo Young looks almost unrecognizable after changing her hair color. On the other hand, Choi Woo Shik sports a black leather jacket with a fur-lined collar and messy hair. The two exchange glances, adding to the intrigue. While it’s unclear whether they are dating, these images are certainly fueling major relationship rumors. In the Instagram comments section, one fan wrote, “Bro changed his account settings so his girl can tag him,” hinting at Choi Woo Shik. Another fan excitedly commented, “How tf am I supposed to act normal in this situation??? HELPPPPPP.” Meanwhile, another declared Park Bo Young as Wooga Squad’s queen, since Choi Woo Shik is a member of the famous Wooga Squad, which includes Park Hyung Sik, BTS’ V, Peakboy, and Park Seo Joon.

Speaking of Melo Movie, revolves around love, dreams, passion for cinema, and navigating life despite loss. Park Bo Young plays Kim Mu Bi, an aspiring film director, while Choi Woo Shik portrays Ko Gyeom, a charismatic former extra turned film critic who is obsessed with watching every movie ever made. Their paths cross on a film set, where Ko Gyeom finds himself drawn to Kim Mu Bi—especially since her name sounds like “movie.” The drama received widespread praise from audiences for its storytelling, romantic elements, and the actors’ performances.