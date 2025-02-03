Melo Movie star Choi Woo Shik says life has been ‘gray and empty’ lately; reveals struggle to find hobbies

Choi Woo Shik, the South Korean actor, is gearing up for his upcoming series Melo Movie, where he stars alongside Park Bo Young. As he makes the rounds promoting the show, he recently opened up about feeling a sense of emptiness in his life. He shared that he’s been struggling to find a hobby, a sharp contrast to his previously active lifestyle.

On February 3, 2025, Choi Woo Shik appeared on the BDNS YouTube channel for a talk show hosted by Moon Sang Hoon. During the conversation, the actor opened up about his struggles with hobbies, revealing his frustration. While he’s always enjoyed outdoor activities like fishing, cycling, swimming, and camping—passions he’s had since childhood—he now finds it difficult to engage in these pastimes.

The artist confessed that in recent times, his free moments don’t include such activities, and the pressure to force himself into a hobby has become overwhelming. Describing his current emotional state, he likened his life to the color gray, sharing that he feels a deep sense of emptiness.

Despite his struggles, Choi Woo Shik finds a positive side to feeling like a blank slate during his downtime. He believes it helps him fully immerse himself in his roles, allowing him to embody the specific energy each character requires. Additionally, he shared that he refrains from cutting his hair when not filming dramas or movies, as he never knows what kind of image he’ll need to adopt for a future role.

Choi Woo Shik is all set to star in his upcoming K-drama Melo Movie, penned by Lee Na Eun, the scriptwriter behind Our Beloved Summer, and directed by Oh Choong Hwan, known for his work on Castaway Diva, Big Mouth, Start-Up, and Hotel Del Luna.

The plot of Melo Movie revolves around thirty-somethings navigating the uncertainties of love, dreams, and personal struggles. The romantic drama delves into the lives of individuals who, despite their traumas and insecurities, find solace and inspiration in each other, embarking on a journey of healing and self-discovery.

The show is set to premiere on February 14, 2025.