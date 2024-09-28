'Are you two dating?': TWICE's Jeongyeon candidly confronts Kwon Eun Bi on her bond with influential figure Dex

In a recent episode of the popular YouTube show Inspector, TWICE’s Jeongyeon brought her signature charm and straightforwardness as she hosted Kwon Eun Bi, the renowned K-pop soloist. The two artists, who had never met before, quickly developed a warm rapport that surprised both fans and viewers. Their easy banter made it clear that they were having a great time, discussing everything from Eun Bi's career aspirations to her recent achievements.

One particular moment stood out during the episode, when Jeongyeon took a bold leap into the realm of personal inquiry, addressing a swirling rumor about Eun Bi’s romantic life. After watching Eun Bi's previous appearance on Dex’s YouTube series, Dex’s Cold Interview, Jeongyeon, the beloved TWICE member, couldn’t resist asking the burning question: “Are you two dating?”

With a light laugh that showed her playful side, Eun Bi responded candidly, “To be clear, we’re not dating. We’re just good friends.” This revelation seemed to ease any lingering speculation, but Jeongyeon’s curiosity wasn’t satisfied just yet.

Take a look at one of their clip here;

The topic resurfaced later in a tarot reading segment, where the tarot reader suggested that Eun Bi was too busy with work to even consider dating. Jeongyeon chimed in with a laugh, saying, “Looks like you’re married to your work, unnie!” This light-hearted exchange not only added humor to the episode but also highlighted the dedication both singers have to their careers.

Kwon Eun Bi’s commitment to her craft was evident as she shared her dream of becoming an actress, performing a few lines that showed her talents beyond singing. The chemistry between her and Jeongyeon was palpable, leaving fans eager for more collaborations between the two.

Watch the full episode here;

As the episode concluded, viewers were left with the impression that while Eunbi and Dex may have a strong friendship, her current focus remains on her burgeoning career. Jeongyeon’s candid questioning and the light-hearted atmosphere of the show allowed for a refreshing glimpse into the lives of these two talented idols, proving once again that in the world of K-pop, friendships can be just as intriguing as romance.

