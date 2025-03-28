Kim Sae Ron's thoughts of ending life in 2023 revealed through diary entry on ASTRO's Moonbin's death; know more here

Kim Sae Ron passed away untimely on February 16, 2025, at just 24 years of age, following unbearable hardships. Her close industry friend Moonbin also met with a similar fate back on April 19, 2023, who was 25 back then. Recently, on March 27, her heartfelt diary entry regarding Moonbin had been released by Garosero Research Institute on their latest broadcast, and it showcased how greatly affected she was by his sudden demise.

The diary entry was made by Kim Sae Ron on April 27, 2023, a week after ASTRO's Moonbin's passing. In the write-up, she made a shocking revelation—"I was so exhausted, I thought about ending my life." She stated not being able to go on with the plans because of hearing the sad news of the death of Moonbin. She also wanted to call him on the day of his passing but she couldn't do it and regretted the same. Her diary entry shed light on the hard life of the K-pop idols and actors of South Korea as she reflected on the respective hardships she and Moonbin faced.

Regarding that, Kim Sae Ron wrote, "We kept pretending to be okay… just so we wouldn’t worry anyone." The sentence is both heartbreaking and concerning, suggesting that they kept their struggles hidden to avoid burdening others with their worries. The Bloodhounds actress also mentioned the sorrowful state of the ASTRO members since knowing about the news of Moonbin's death.

As per her, Sanha, who was known for his child-like innocence, matured up and assured her that "he’d protect me… and he’s really become a grown-up."

Mentioning the other members, she stated, "Seeing Jin Woo trying to smile, Myung Jun hyung holding it in, Dong Min (Cha Eun Woo's real name) breaking down, and Min-hyuk staying strong… it shattered my heart." Besides the diary content, she changed her Instagram profile photo to that of dandelions to honour her late friend of 18 years, Moonbin. The reason for the same was his last X (formerly Twitter) post before death being that of dandelions.

Notably, Kim Sae Ron's last social media update before passing was also regarding the late Moonbin. The post, made on January 26, 2025, was her birthday wish for Moonbin, who would have turned 27 that day if he was alive.