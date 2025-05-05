Baeksang Arts Awards 2025: Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Ju Ji Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, and more compete for Best Actor; who’s your favorite?

The battle for Best Actor in Television at the 2025 Baeksang Arts Awards is heating up. Fans are passionately rallying behind their favorites. This year’s star-studded lineup features Park Bo Gum, Byeon Woo Seok, Ju Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Han Suk Kyu. And they have turned the category into what many are calling a ‘clash of acting gods.’ As the awards draw near, anticipation is at an all-time high over who will take home the coveted trophy.

Park Bo Gum

Park Bo Gum recently won over viewers with his heartfelt portrayal of Yang Gwan Sik in When Life Gives You Tangerines. He portrays a character who’s both strong-willed and deeply loyal. Playing a man who dedicates his life to his first love, Oh Ae Sun (played by IU), Park’s performance quickly earned praise. His and IU’s outstanding acting skills helped the drama become a fan favorite shortly after its release. And if Park Bo Gum takes home the award, it would come as no surprise.

Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok’s rise to stardom reached new heights with Lovely Runner, where he delivered a standout performance as Ryu Sun Jae. Portraying the emotional complexity of young love and heartbreak, he captured viewers’ hearts with his raw, heartfelt acting. The role not only earned him widespread praise but also solidified his status as a breakout lead. With both audience support and critical recognition behind him, Byeon now stands as a strong contender for a Best Actor win.

Lee Jun Hyuk

In Dongjae: The Good or the Bastard, Lee Jun Hyuk steps back into the shoes of prosecutor Seo Dong Jae. He delivers a performance that is both gripping and deeply nuanced. This spin-off of the Stranger series places Dong Jae at the center of a darker, more personal narrative; one that explores his internal battle between ethical compromise and the pursuit of justice. His intense and complex portrayal has captured widespread attention, positioning him as a standout in this year’s Best Actor race.

Ju Ji Hoon

In The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, Ju Ji Hoon takes on the role of a trauma surgeon handling the high-stakes world of emergency medicine. With a calm yet commanding presence, he delivers a powerful performance. The show captures both the chaos of the ER and the quiet emotional weight it places on those who work within it. His portrayal is raw, controlled, and deeply compelling. Many believe no other actor could have embodied the character with such authenticity. As a fan favorite, Ju Ji Hoon is considered a strong contender to win the Best Actor award this year.

Han Suk Kyu

Han Suk Kyu recently showcases his masterful range once again in Doubt, bringing depth and complexity to the role of profiler Jang Tae Soo. With a calm yet commanding presence, he balances sharp intelligence with an undercurrent of emotional tension. His excellent portrayal reinforces why he continues to be regarded as one of Korea’s most formidable acting talents.

