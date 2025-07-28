10 highest paid Indian actors in 2025: With net worth of Rs 350 crore, Allu Arjun beats Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth

Note: This list is as per the article published by Forbes India on Jan 8, 2025

Indian cinema, which comprises Bollywood, Tollywood (Telugu), Kollywood (Tamil), Mollywood (Malayalam), and Sandalwood (Kannada) industries, boasts several of highest-paid actors. It includes Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth, Vijay Thalapathy, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many more. Let’s take a look at the top 10 highest-paid actors of 2025 in India.

1. Allu Arjun

Best known for the Pushpa series, Allu Arjun is the highest-paid actor in India in 2025. He charged Rs 300 crore for his role in Pushpa 2 last year. With a net worth of Rs 350 crore, the Pushpa star has left behind Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

2. Thalapathy Vijay

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay, who is gearing up for his last film, Jana Nayagan, reportedly charges Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore per movie. His net worth stands at Rs 474 crore.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is the highest-paid Bollywood actor of 2025. The Pathaan actor charges Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore for a film, and his net worth is estimated to be Rs 6300 crore. His wealth is also attributed to his production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, and his co-ownership of the IPL cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders.

4. Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth charges his movie fee in the range of Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore. He has a net worth of Rs 430 crore.

5. Aamir Khan

Bollywood’s perfectionist, Aamir Khan, enjoys a net worth of Rs 1862 crore. The Sitaare Zameen Par star charges movie remuneration between Rs 100 crore and Rs 275 crore.

6. Prabhas

Prabhas has a net worth of Rs 241 crore. The Baahubali actor has reportedly slashed his fee from Rs 150 crore to Rs 100 crore for his upcoming film, The RajaSaab. His typical fee range is around Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore.

7. Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar charges Rs 105 crore to Rs 165 crore per movie. The Tamil actor has a net worth of Rs 196 crore.

8. Salman Khan

With a net worth of Rs 2900 crore, Salman Khan is the second-highest-paid actor of Bollywood this year. The Battle of Galwan actor charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore per movie. He also earns from brand endorsements.

9. Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who has been predominantly working in Tamil cinema, has a net worth of Rs 150 crore. He typically charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore.

10. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar enjoys a net worth of Rs 2500 crore. For a movie, the Housefull actor charges a fee ranging between Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore.

Rank Actor Name Approximate Fee Charges Per Movie Net Worth 1 Allu Arjun Rs 300 crore Rs 350 crore 2 Thalapathy Vijay Rs 130 crore to Rs 275 crore Rs 474 crore 3 Shah Rukh Khan Rs 150 crore to Rs 250 crore Rs 6300 crore 4 Rajinikanth Rs 125 crore to Rs 270 crore Rs 430 crore 5 Aamir Khan Rs 100 crore to Rs 275 crore Rs 1862 crore 6 Prabhas Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore Rs 241 crore 7 Ajith Kumar Rs 105 crore to Rs 165 crore Rs 196 crore 8 Salman Khan Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore Rs 2900 crore 9 Kamal Haasan Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore Rs 150 crore 10 Akshay Kumar Rs 60 crore to Rs 145 crore Rs 2500 crore

Which is your favourite actor from the aforementioned list?

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Forbes India, Firstpost, and Republic World. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible.

