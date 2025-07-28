Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Spark Breakup Rumors After Tense Moment at Beyoncé’s Vegas Concert

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are facing renewed breakup rumors after they appeared to have a tense exchange during Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26. The longtime couple, who have been together since 2014, were seen in the VIP section, where things allegedly got heated.

What happened between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble?

An eyewitness told reporters that Jenner was seen walking away from Gamble during the concert. The moment was described as “visibly tense.” According to the source, Khloé Kardashian was also present and was seen trying to calm Gamble down, gesturing in a soothing way as he appeared frustrated as reported by OK Magazine.

Despite the apparent disagreement, Jenner still seemed to enjoy the concert. She later posted a lively Instagram montage with highlights from the event. “WOW! Such an incredible night in Vegas at the final night of @beyonce's spectacular Cowboy Carter tour!! And such magic to see Destiny's Child @destinyschild and of course the iconic @jayz!!,” she wrote.

However, Corey Gamble was noticeably absent from her social media posts, adding fuel to speculation about a possible rift between the two.

Here’s why fans are convinced a breakup could be near

This isn’t the first time the couple has been seen having a tense moment in public. Just last month, Jenner and Gamble were reportedly caught in another awkward exchange after attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy.

According to professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, Jenner allegedly told Gamble, “I’d like to travel alone,” as the couple prepared to leave in a water taxi. Gamble was then heard saying to a porter, “We’re happy to travel on our own. It’s what Kris would like to do.” Hickling also claimed Jenner asked Gamble, “What are you doing? Do you need to talk? I told you…for God’s sake…”

Over a decade together, but is it still working?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together for over ten years. Their relationship has been featured frequently on The Kardashians, with Jenner often expressing her love for Gamble.

“Corey is my forever date and we have the best time together,” she shared on the show. “We've been together over a decade, never thought I'd say that again, and we just have a lot of fun together.”

She has also addressed their 25-year age difference, saying, “Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

Before Gamble, Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian and later to Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner. She also had a brief affair with former soccer player Todd Waterman.

