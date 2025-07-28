Taylor Swift Spotted Filming Secret Music Video in LA After Taking Time Off with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is back in work mode after spending some quality time with her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. According to The US Sun, the singer was spotted filming a brand-new music video in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 25. An insider told the outlet on Saturday, July 26, that Swift is working on a "top secret" project.

“It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat,” the insider revealed. The new music video marks one of Swift’s first public work projects since taking time off from her Eras Tour and other commitments.

Even though she’s stepped back from touring recently, the source added, “There are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans.”

Spending time with Travis Kelce during his NFL off-season

The Cruel Summer singer has been enjoying some downtime with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce over the past few months. The couple’s relationship has been in the spotlight since last year, with both families expressing their support.

Kelce himself confirmed the strength of their bond on the New Heights podcast, hosted by his brother Jason Kelce. “You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that,” he said during an interview with Niecy Nash on the podcast.

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, also shared her thoughts on the couple. “Ultimately, if Travis is happy, we’re happy,” she said. “We are always cheering on Uncle Trav, it’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

Here’s what we know about Taylor Swift’s time off

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly enjoyed a private break after the Super Bowl. On Valentine’s Day 2024, just days after Kelce helped his team win in Las Vegas, he reportedly spent over USD 13,000 on gifts for Swift.

According to reports, the NFL player surprised her with a USD 1,100 black Dior beret and a USD 5,100 Bottega Veneta handbag. He also reportedly picked up extra gifts to support Swift on the European leg of her tour.

Though Swift has been quiet on social media lately, fans can expect new content soon with this music video in the works. The project’s details remain under wraps, and no release date has been announced yet.

