Ram Charan and Samantha’s Rangasthalam in Hindi: When and where to watch Sukumar’s directorial dubbed version on TV

Ram Charan starrer Rangasthalam hit the big screens on March 30, 2018, and was a massive success, both critically and commercially. Now, after several years since it was released in theaters, the action drama’s Hindi dub will be making its television premiere.

When and where to watch Rangasthalm on TV

Rangasthalam’s Hindi dub will be making its television premiere on August 24, 2025, at 8 pm on the Goldmines TV channel. The official update was shared by the TV channel’s social media handle with a promo.

Sharing the short clip, they said, “#Rangasthalam (Hindi) | 24th August Sunday 8:00 PM | Tv Par Pehli Baar | Premiere Only On #Goldmines TV Channel.”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam features the story of Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired grumpy resident of Rangasthalam who works in a field for his livelihood. In the village, the residents suffer under the tyrannical rule of Phanindra Bhupathi, especially with his high-interest-rate loans.

When Chitti Babu’s elder brother, Kumar Babu, returns to the village after working abroad, he decides to put an end to Bhupathi’s rule as the village president. Do Chitti Babu and his brother manage to face him, and what is set to unfold in their lives forms the entire story.

Cast and crew of Rangasthalam

Rangasthalam features Ram Charan in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Prakash Raj, Sunil Barve, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in key roles.

The film, written and directed by Sukumar, is musically crafted by Devi Sri Prasad with R Rathnavelu and Naveen Nooli handling the camera and editing, respectively.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan is next set to appear in the movie Peddi, slated to release on March 27, 2026. The upcoming sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana with actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu playing supporting roles.

According to reports, the film is expected to wrap up by November this year. While Charan is next expected to join hands with director Sukumar once again, there are speculations that he might be doing a film with producer Naga Vamsi.

