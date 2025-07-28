Coolie Trailer Poster: Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Aamir Khan lead a power-packed star cast in this whistle-worthy ride

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release in theaters on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, the makers have made it official that its trailer will drop on August 2, 2025.

OFFICIAL: Rajinikanth’s Coolie trailer to drop on August 2

The official update was given by the production company Sun Pictures via their social media handle.

Sharing a new all-star special poster, they penned, “The wait is over! The highly anticipated #Coolie Trailer from August 2. #Coolie releasing worldwide August 14th.”

See the update for Coolie:

Coolie Unleashed

In a recent update, the makers of Coolie announced that instead of an audio launch, there will be a special event ahead of the movie’s release. The event will be taking place on August 2, 2025, at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium, with the superstar confirmed to make an appearance.

Sharing the update about the event titled Coolie Unleashed, the social media handle said, “Are you ready for the Super Speech? #CoolieUnleashed. A visual spectacle awaits on August 2nd at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium! Arangam Adhirattumey!”

Here’s the promo for Coolie Unleashed:

About Coolie

Coolie is an upcoming action entertainer with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is touted to feature the story of an aging smuggler who is reforming his old gang to take on a gold smuggling empire.

The film, slated to release on August 14, 2025, features actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles. Aside from them, the film has actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance appearance), and many more in supporting roles.

Moreover, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will be making a cameo appearance, which is touted to be a massy character.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth is currently in the work on his movie Jailer 2. The upcoming flick is a sequel to Jailer (2023), with the superstar reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian.

While more details about the film are yet to be made, Jailer 2 is expected to have cameo appearances by stars like Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

