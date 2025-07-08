BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks romance rumors with swimmer Hwang Sun Woo after Goyang show, fans ask 'WHY IS SHE SO SHY'

A fresh romance might be on the horizon for Jennie, with speculation sparked by viral glimpses of her interaction with an athlete on social media. Photos of her posing with a fanboy, swimmer Hwang Sun Woo, after BLACKPINK's Goyang show have fans buzzing.

What caught their attention was Jennie's unusual behavior while posing with him, sparking speculation about a possible romance between the two.

Jennie looks shy while posing with swimmer Hwang Sun Woo

The BLACKPINK rapper just added another name to her list of handsome fanboys. After completing the successful Goyang show, Jennie met with swimmer Hwang Sun Woo, who is a self-proclaimed fan of hers.

During this time, he also had the opportunity to take some photos with her and shared them on his Instagram account. However, the pictures feature Jennie looking uncharacteristically shy.

She squinted her face and even covered it with her hand to not let her flustered face show. Her reactions in the photos have raised eyebrows, with some fans noting that she has never appeared so demure in public before. It was a display of an unseen side of Jennie, very different from her usual bold self.

The swimmer also posted a clip from Jennie's solo act Like JENNIE from the DEADLINE concert. This sparked interest in the K-pop star's relationship with Hwang Sun Woo.

Check out fan reactions to Jennie's shy behavior around Hwang Sun Woo

Fans wondered if there was more to their encounter than what meets the eye. As per them, a fresh new romance might be knocking on Jennie's door, amid dating rumors with BTS' V. Regarding a potential romance with Hwang Sun Woo, there have been mostly positive reactions from fans.

Most of them talked about how good they looked together. An X-user wrote, "they have a chemistry" and questioned, "WHY IS SHE SO SHY."

Another said that Jennie "looking all shy is the real plot twist," as usually we see fans having such starstruck reactions while meeting their favourite celebrities. Although it isn't clear what made Jennie react that way, fans' theories and dating speculations are abuzz.

