BLACKPINK’s Jennie announces 15-song tracklist for album Ruby featuring Doechii, Dua Lipa and more

BLACKPINK member Jennie dropped the tracklist for her debut full-length studio album, Ruby, on February 19. The album consists of 15 songs of diverse genres, including collaborations with several global artists like Doechii, Dua Lipa and more. Her collaborative track with American rapper-singer Doechii, titled ExtraL, will be released after two days, on February 21 (Friday).

Ruby's Intro: Jane will be featuring French multi-instrumentalist FKJ. She will be collaborating with Albanian singer-songwriter Dua Lipa for her fourth track, Handlebars. Damn Right, the tenth song of the album, includes contributions from American actor Childish Gambino and American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis. Three of the album's pre-releases are already out, with one of them including a collaboration. American singer-songwriter and rapper Dominic Fike featured in her latest release, Love Hangover.

The other tracks in the album are titled, like Jennie with the IE (way up), Mantra, ZEN, F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, Starlight and Twin. Ruby's lead single, Mantra, which was released in October last year, is one of her most successful solo songs. Among the other pre-release tracks are ZEN, which dropped on January 25, and Love Hangover, which was made available to the public on January 31. The tracks do not seem to have a connection with each other due to their unrelated names, hinting at Jennie trying out various genres for her upcoming solo venture.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Jennie shared that working on her debut full-length album in LA exposed her to new individuals and drew inspiration from gifted artists. This is evident from her collaborations with diverse singers and rappers for Ruby. She said, “I just really wanted to throw myself out there to experience it (making music in LA). The album will be released on March 7, followed by "The Ruby Experience," which will include three shows in Los Angeles, New York and Seoul.