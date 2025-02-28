BLACKPINK's Jennie at Ruby listening party: Zico and Yeo Jin Goo host, singer says 'difficult times' led to growth

BLACKPINK member Jennie hosted a grand 'Rubify' Spotify listening party on February 27, to celebrate the upcoming launch of her debut solo album, Ruby. Numerous lucky fans got to be a part of the private event and shared their incredible experience on social media. The fans expressed their gratitude for receiving luxurious gifts and sneak peeks of the album's tracks. This intimate gathering allowed them to connect with Jennie and get a first look at what Ruby has in store.

The event was hosted by Zico, the artist Jennie collaborated with for SPOT! track, and Hotel del Luna actor Yeo Jin Goo. Jennie decked up in off-white outfits and snapped shots with the two hosts. She had a red-themed dedicated space for a photoshoot at the venue, where she posed with Zico. As per the information revealed by fans who attended the event, Like Jennie might include a rap segment by Zico. Among the other tracks of Ruby, the BLACKPINK member listened to Starlight and Twin with the fans.

Jennie revealed that Starlight is a deeply personal song that encapsulates her emotional journey and experiences. She hinted that the track might be the most relatable and enjoyable for fans, offering a glimpse into the K-pop idols' inner selves. Jennie also opened up on the creative process behind her upcoming musical offering. On being asked if she faced any challenges during the process, she mentioned there were "difficult times". Despite the hurdles, Jennie chose to focus on the positive side of it, viewing them as essential steps in her artistic growth, which made her album even more meaningful.

Besides receiving exclusive inside information about Ruby, fans also received several valuable gifts, including a n°1 de Chanel lip and cheek balm, Tamburins perfume, Stanley cups, a bottle of Johnnie Walker black ruby whisky, her photocards and a lot more. Elated fans shared the images of the gifts on X and wrote posts like– "she spoils her fans too much" and "who else is spending like this to treat their fans".