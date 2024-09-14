Happy Birthday Zico: Top 7 collaborations of Block B member; Okey Dokey with WINNER's Mino, SPOT! with BLACKPINK's Jennie, more

Happy Birthday to Zico! Born Woo Ji Ho on September 14, 1992, this South Korean rapper, producer, and singer has made a significant impact on both the K-pop and Korean hip-hop scenes.

Known for his versatility and cross-genre appeal, Zico's collaborations have always been a highlight of his career. As we celebrate his special day, let’s take a closer look at his top seven collaborations that showcase his dynamic talent and impressive range.

7 of Zico’s best collaboration songs to mark his birthday

1. Okey Dokey with WINNER's Mino

Zico's collaboration with WINNER's Mino on Okey Dokey from 2015 is a high-energy fusion of K-pop and hip-hop that exudes confidence and flair. The track, featured on the Show Me the Money 4 compilation, shows both artists' charisma with its catchy chorus and bold verses.

Mino's braggadocious flow contrasts perfectly with Zico's sharp, introspective lines, creating a dynamic interplay that highlights their lyrical prowess. With its infectious beat and spirited delivery, Okey Dokey stands out as a memorable anthem of success and ambition, embodying the essence of both artists' styles.

2. Pride and Prejudice feat SURAN

Zico's collaboration with SURAN on Pride and Prejudice from 2015 offers a raw and introspective take on love and regret. Featured on Zico's GALLERY album, the track blends hip-hop with Suran's soulful vocals to explore the complexities of romantic relationships.

Zico’s verses delve into the harsh realities of love, painting a picture of disillusionment and self-reflection, while SURAN’s hauntingly beautiful chorus poses questions about the true value of pride versus love. The result is a deeply emotional and resonant piece that captures the bittersweet essence of heartache and personal growth.

3. Tonight with BIGBANG's Taeyang

Zico's feature on Taeyang's Tonight from the 2017 album White Night is a sultry blend of R&B and hip-hop. His smooth, charismatic delivery complements Taeyang's passionate vocals, creating a track that pulses with desire and intimacy. Zico's verses inject a playful, confident energy into the song, enhancing the sensual atmosphere Taeyang sets.

The collaboration captures the electric chemistry between the two artists, making Tonight a standout track that perfectly marries Taeyang's soulful romanticism with Zico's rap presence. It's a night to remember, with each artist shining brightly in their element.

4. Soulmate feat IU

In Soulmate, Zico teamed up with IU to craft a poignant and dreamy track that blends hip-hop with delicate pop. The song paints a vivid picture of a deep, serene connection between two souls, encapsulated by a metaphorical island and timeless love.

Zico's verses convey a playful yet profound affection, while IU's ethereal vocals add a layer of warmth and intimacy. Their harmonious interplay and heartfelt lyrics create a track that feels both personal and universal, celebrating the beauty of finding and cherishing a true soulmate in a world that often feels transient.

5. Refresh with Kang Daniel

Refresh, a vibrant collaboration between Zico and Kang Daniel, is a lively anthem for breaking free from the monotony of everyday life. The track invites listeners to escape the confines of routine and embrace a liberating burst of summer energy.

Zico and Kang Daniel’s dynamic synergy shines through their spirited verses and catchy chorus, blending vivid imagery of red skies and blue seas with a call for personal rejuvenation. Their infectious enthusiasm encourages a full embrace of the present moment, making Refresh a perfect soundtrack for letting go and celebrating life’s highs.

6. Rosario with Epik High and 2NE1’s CL

Zico and CL’s powerful presence in Epik High’s Rosario is an anthem of resilience and defiance. CL’s fierce chorus declares an unyielding strength, refusing to be torn down by the opinions of others. Zico’s verse reflects his journey of rising above hate, channeling negativity into creative fuel while asserting his artistic dominance.

The track is a battle cry for anyone carving their own path, with bold, unapologetic lyrics and a gritty energy. Together with Epik High, they deliver a message of unbreakable spirit, dancing through the storms and silencing their critics.

7. SPOT! feat BLACKPINK's Jennie

ZICO’s SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie is a dynamic celebration of spontaneity and energy. The track is a vibrant party anthem, where ZICO’s laid-back swagger meets Jennie’s irresistible charm. Together, they deliver a high-octane vibe, urging listeners to abandon their plans and dive into the night.

Jennie’s chorus is a catchy rallying cry for an unforgettable evening, while ZICO’s verses keep the energy electric and engaging. The music video, released on April 26, 2024, adds a visual feast to the infectious beat, cementing SPOT! as a standout K-pop collaboration of the decade.

From his early work with WINNER’s Mino to his recent hit with BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Zico has consistently proven his ability to blend his unique style with a variety of artists. Each collaboration offers a different glimpse into Zico’s artistic range, making him one of the most dynamic and influential figures in the Korean music industry today.

As we celebrate Zico’s birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate these incredible collaborations that have defined his career and look forward to what’s next for this talented artist.

