BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé hang out with Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi: Was it for DEADLINE concert invitation?

BLACKPINK just kickstarted their DEADLINE World Tour with housefull shows in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5 and 6. Among the star-studded attendees of the concert, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi were also spotted. According to a viral Nate Pann post, they met up with Jennie and Rosé a few days prior to the concert, sparking fan speculation about whether they received a special invitation during that time.

Details of Jennie and Rosé's dine-out session with Irene and Seulgi surface

Irene and Seulgi were spotted meeting Jennie and Rosé a few days before the concert. It fueled fan rumors about the nature of their gathering. Jennie and Irene's friendship was already a topic of much discussion among both their fandoms. Adding on to the Red Velvet X BLACKPINK crumbs, we now have Rosé and Seulgi joining them as well.

As mentioned in the fan communication portal post, the four artists hung out together at a popular restaurant in Cheongdam, Gangnam. The original poster wrote, "They came to BLACKPINK's concert yesterday, but I actually saw Jennie, Rosé, Irene, and Seulgi about a week ago at a restaurant in Cheongdam called ᄋᄇᄏ!! They were so beautiful I had to post about it."

Were Irene and Seulgi invited to BLACKPINK's Goyang concert by Rosé and Jennie?

K-pop idols inviting industry acquaintances and family members to their concerts is a common phenomenon. Hence, fans wondered if the YG Entertainment stars personally handed the Red Velvet artists invites to their Goyang DEADLINE shows. Irene and Seulgi attended day 2 of the concert and were seated near BTS' J-Hope.

Notably, fans spotted him receiving gift packets from BLISOO, Jisoo's company, and rumors surfaced regarding him being invited by the Flower singer. Irene and Seulgi's appearance might also have been invitation-based. Despite their packed schedule, including a concert in Singapore that Irene and Seulgi had performed just a day before, they attended the DEADLINE concert.

Fans are delighted to witness the strong bond between the two K-pop groups. The friendship between BLACKPINK and Red Velvet members, affectionately dubbed 'BlackVelvet,' continues to hold a special place in the hearts of long-time fans.

