Who is Dave Meyers? All we know about Jump MV director who previously worked with Ariana Grande, Harry Styles and more

BLACKPINK is set to drop their comeback Jump music video in a few days. It is their first musical release in about three years, and fans can't keep up anymore. Ahead of that, the girl group shared a promotional teaser of the song on July 7, giving fans a sneak peek of the kind of visuals they can expect in the MV. It also revealed that the song was directed by a high-profile figure in the industry. Know about him.

BLACKPINK's Jump MV is directed by Dave Meyers. Who is he?

Dave Meyers is an American director known for his work in music videos, commercials, and films. He's particularly recognized for his innovative and visually striking music videos, often collaborating with top-tier pop and hip-hop artists. He directed over 200 videos, working with numerous artists like Missy Elliott, Outkast, Jay-Z, Pink, and many others. In recent years, he directed music videos for contemporary artists, including Ariana Grande.

His most notable works include the following:

no tears left to cry – Ariana Grande

bad guy – Billie Eilish

HUMBLE. – Kendrick Lamar

Firework – Katy Perry

Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter

Havana – Camila Cabello & Young Thug

God is a woman – Ariana Grande

Motivation – Normani

Adore You – Harry Styles

Sweetest Pie – Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion

His latest collaboration is with K-pop stars BLACKPINK, for their first music video of 2025– Jump. The development was confirmed with Dave Meyers' name being credited towards the end of the upbeat song's teaser. The ace director might have been recommended by Lisa, due to their previous work experience together. He directed New Woman (feat. Rosalía) from Alter Ego album.

Dave Mayers' previous works with K-pop artists

Dave Meyers' other works with South Korean artists include music videos of WINNER's EVERYDAY and REALLY REALLY. Dave Meyers' other works with K-pop artists include music videos of WINNER's EVERYDAY and REALLY REALLY. His proven ability to craft cinematic quality and innovative visual storytelling has everyone excited to see what magic he'll create for BLACKPINK's new music.

Jump music video is set to release on July 11 (Friday).

