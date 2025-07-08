BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE ‘scam’: YG Ent offers refunds to appease attendees with zero visibility seats at Goyang concert

Fans impacted by poor views during BLACKPINK’s recent concerts in Goyang can now finally breathe easy. YG Entertainment has confirmed that full refunds will be issued to ticket holders in the affected seating area.

On Tuesday, July 8, the agency told The Korea Herald that all refund requests related to the obstructed-view N3 section will be honored. This confirmation comes a day after YG issued a public apology for the inconvenience. However, the agency initially stopped short of committing to refunds, leaving frustrated attendees in limbo.

What went wrong at the Goyang concerts?

The backlash stems from BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour concerts, held on July 6 and 7, at the Goyang Sports Complex. Fans seated in the N3 section reported being unable to see the stage due to a large structure obstructing their view. A console setup with an extended LED screen directly blocked their view.

The issue sparked immediate criticism, especially since tickets for the N3 section were sold as regular B-seats at 132,000 KRW (approximately 96 USD). It’s a higher price point than officially labeled “restricted view” seats, which cost 99,000 KRW (approximately 72 USD). Many fans described the area as a “no-view zone.” They accused the company of poor planning and putting profit before fairness.

YG responds with apology

In response to growing online outrage, YG released a statement on Monday apologizing for the situation. The company explained that an LED screen was installed in an attempt to improve the audience experience but admitted that it inadvertently worsened the problem. They assured fans that follow-up action would be taken for those who filed complaints.

While the apology acknowledged the issue, it initially lacked clarity on whether refunds would be granted. The firm’s follow-up confirmation on Tuesday has now brought closure to affected fans. They can expect the refund process to proceed via the ticketing platform.

BLACKPINK’s tour rolls on

Despite the controversy, BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE world tour continues to move forward. After wrapping up their performances in South Korea, the group is set to perform in 16 cities globally. Upcoming shows include stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Paris, Barcelona, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Hong Kong, among others.

Fans now look ahead to the next tour stops, hoping future events will run more smoothly, both on and off the stage.

