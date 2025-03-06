Does BLACKPINK's Lisa feel 'weird' to sing and rap? Controversy around Jimmy Kimmel chat explained as clip gets deleted

BLACKPINK member Lisa recently appeared in the popular American talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, on March 5. A particular clip from the episode has been going viral lately, where she mentioned being uncomfortable with singing and rapping in public. Anti-fans took this opportunity to brutally criticize the artists, questioning her talent and the stardom she has received based on that. The video clip shared by the original poster has been deleted, sparking additional fan theories.

In the show, Lisa talked about various things, including her new album Alter Ego, her experience of filming season 3 of The White Lotus and her post-shoot unwinding with the cast members. When she was asked about her karaoke sessions with The White Lotus 3 family, she mentioned it being a great experience. A trimmed clip of the moment has been circulating, showing the BLACKPINK member stating, "I feel weird, for me to like rap in the mic and sing." She attributed her non-participation in karaoke singing to her true passion, saying, "I'm more like a dancer. I love to dance."

Although, she was referring to her discomfort of taking the mic in karaoke sessions, anti-fans took it to be a general acceptance of her lack of musical talent. They called out the K-pop idol's fans, who always defend her vocals during lip-syncing allegations. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "Girl- a decade into your career u still feels weird to grab the mic & sing? Oh well she’s a rapper but can she even write her own rap?" Another undermined her global fame, calling her "overrated and untalented".

Amidst the backlash the clip had generated, some BLINKS (BLACKPINK's fandom) defended her, saying "you guys are so enthusiastic about spreading lies, cutting the video and adding a new story". Notably, the original poster's video has been deleted and many are speculating it being the result of her alleged boyfriend, millionaire Frédéric Arnault's influential intervention.