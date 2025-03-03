Oscars 2025: Was BLACKPINK’s Lisa lip-syncing during her history-making performance? Here’s what netizens have to say

BLACKPINK’s Lisa once again proved her global star power by making history at the 97th Academy Awards, becoming the first K-pop artist to perform at Hollywood’s most prestigious event. Her breathtaking performance of Live and Let Die hooked audiences worldwide. However, what should have been a memorable moment for the singer has now been overshadowed by controversy, as speculation over whether she sang live or lip-synced has ignited heated discussions online.

The performance, part of a special musical tribute for James Bond, featured Lisa alongside other artists such as Doja Cat, who delivered a powerful rendition of Diamonds Are Forever, and British singer Raye, who sang Skyfall. Lisa took the stage in an elegant, dramatic black and red dress, mesmerizing the audience with her commanding presence as she performed the classic 1973 James Bond theme song originally sung by Paul McCartney and Wings.

Clips of her performance quickly circulated on social media, with fans celebrating the moment as a groundbreaking achievement for K-pop’s presence on the global entertainment stage.

While many praised Lisa’s performance, some online viewers began questioning whether she had truly sung live. A number of netizens pointed out that her microphone appeared inactive at times, with some suggesting that her vocals sounded too polished for a live performance.

Critics also referenced previous performances where Lisa had been accused of lip-syncing, citing viral videos in which she was alleged to have struggled with live vocals. These past accusations resurfaced online, with some users claiming that Lisa’s Oscars performance only added to the ongoing debate about her singing skills.

In addition to the lip-syncing allegations, some viewers also questioned whether Lisa should have been given the opportunity to perform at the Oscars in the first place. Critics argued that the performance slots should have been reserved for nominees or winners.

However, many fans came to Lisa’s defense, arguing that the Academy Awards is an event where lip-syncing is not permitted. They emphasized that artists performing on such a prestigious stage are required to sing live, and any assumptions of lip-syncing were merely attempts to discredit Lisa’s achievements.

As of now, neither Lisa nor her agency has addressed the allegations or the ongoing debate. While the discussion over her performance continues to divide opinions online, one thing remains certain: Lisa’s appearance at the Academy Awards marked a historic moment for K-pop, further cementing its presence on the global entertainment stage.