BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals what it was like attending Oscars for first time, shares PICS with Megan Thee Stallion, Jessica Alba

BLACKPINK’s Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, made a significant mark at the 2025 Academy Awards, delivering a groundbreaking moment. On March 3, 2025, the K-pop idol shared a couple of pictures on her social media, expressing her excitement and gratitude. In her caption, she wrote, “First time at the Oscars, and it was such an incredible experience. I was so honored to perform alongside so many empowering artists. Thank you, @theacademy, for this unforgettable night.”

The first image in her post shows her in a stunning black custom-made look from Miss Sohee, which she paired with a diamond necklace. Her hair was styled in a sleek, wet look. This was the outfit she wore to the Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2025. In the Instagram post, Lisa is seen striking poses and taking pictures with Megan Thee Stallion and Jessica Alba.

She also shared another look, in which she wore a black tuxedo dress from Markgong, paired with a white shirtdress underneath. The shirtdress was left unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing sleek black flared pants, which gave the outfit a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe. A red carnation brooch on one of the satin lapels completed the look.

Check out Lisa’s Instagram pics:

As soon as Lisa posted these pictures, her fans and BLINKs couldn't hold back their praise. One fan called her “beautiful,” another referred to her as “The Icon,” while others celebrated her as “Asian Pride.”

The BLACKPINK rapper and dancer made history on March 3, 2025, as the first K-pop artist to perform at the 2025 Academy Awards. She performed alongside Doja Cat and Raye, singing Live and Let Die, a track from the James Bond franchise, and paid tribute to the iconic series. Lisa delivered an electrifying performance of the song, originally performed by Paul McCartney & Wings.

After BLACKPINK' Lisa’s stunning performance, her fans and BLINKs flooded social media with praise not only for her performance but also for her impeccable looks. One fan exclaimed, “Lisa nailed her performance and her look for the night.” Another fan simply called her “Goodness” and showered her with admiration.

Lisa recently released her album ALTER EGO and is currently preparing for her performance at Coachella 2025. In addition, she will join her group BLACKPINK for a comeback and world tour this year.