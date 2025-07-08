Did Lisa's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault plan sudden work trip to attend BLACKPINK's Goyang Concert?

BLACKPINK's Lisa has been rumored to be dating the CEO of TAG Heuer since 2023. The K-pop idol and her alleged beau, Frédéric Arnault, were spotted together on numerous occasions, further fueling the rumors.

Recently, talks of them being supportive partners to each other have resurfaced following BLACKPINK's inaugural DEADLINE show. The cause? Frédéric Arnault's sudden visit to Seoul, as reported by the media outlet Business Post on July 8.

Lisa's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault's spends time in South Korea

Frédéric Arnault is reportedly in Seoul, South Korea currently. On July 7, he set off a whirlwind tour of Seoul's top department stores, focusing on boutiques under the LVMH banner. His busy schedule included visits to Lotte Department Store's Avenuel in Jamsil, the main Lotte branch, Shinsegae Department Store locations in Gangnam and Myeongdong, and Galleria Luxury Hall.

The next morning, on July 8, Frédéric Arnault inspected Hyundai Department Store's flagship store in Apgujeong. During his trip, he also met with key executives in Korea's retail sector.

However, fans believe the business tycoon must have made adjustments to his work schedule to be there for his rumored beau Lisa's DEADLINE concert.

Frédéric Arnault's Seoul visit sparks speculation of meeting Lisa after BLACKPINK's Goyang show

The timing of Frédéric Arnault's visit to Seoul sparked intense speculation among fans. It coincided with BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour's July 5-6 Goyang shows. Thus, many believe his trip was not solely business-related and was intentionally planned to coincide with Lisa's presence in the country.

Despite no sightings at the concert, fans speculate that Frédéric Arnault might have kept a low profile during the event or flown into South Korea after the show to spend some quality time with Lisa before her following concert dates.

An X-user predicted that the alleged supportive boyfriend of the Rockstar singer would also be travelling with the girls to their next concert venue to be there for Lisa.

They stated, "Fred about to be in the US and EUR leg [of DEADLINE tour] just wait and watch." BLACKPINK will be performing next at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 12 and 13.

