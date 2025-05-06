BLACKPINK's Lisa’s Met Gala 2025 debut look sparks backlash, called ‘vulgar’ and ‘distasteful’; here’s why

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a striking debut at the 2025 Met Gala. She joined bandmates Rosé and Jennie on fashion’s biggest red carpet. While her ensemble, a custom Louis Vuitton look, initially drew praise for its sleek styling, the reaction quickly shifted to criticism. Fans noticed a controversial detail in her outfit: the face of Rosa Parks appeared to be printed on her underwear, visible beneath sheer tights.

Representing Louis Vuitton as one of its global ambassadors, Lisa wore a black bodysuit layered under a long-sleeved structured jacket. She accessorized the look with a pearl-and-gold waist chain, LV-branded tights, and a monogrammed mini bag. Her appearance was poised, fashionable, and in line with the theme. However, high-resolution photos from the red carpet later revealed the subtle image of Rosa Parks on her undergarments.

The unexpected and arguably inappropriate use of the civil rights icon's image set off a firestorm online. On social media, users quickly expressed outrage, calling the detail “disrespectful” and “culturally insensitive.” Many questioned the decision-making behind the outfit. They directed criticism not only at Lisa but also at her stylist team, Louis Vuitton, and her PR agency. Others said Lisa needed to reevaluate her entire fashion and PR strategy.

The controversy also reopened old wounds tied to previous allegations of racial insensitivity involving Lisa and other BLACKPINK members. In a past incident, Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie were accused of using a racial slur in a casual and derogatory manner. The claim originated from a behind-the-scenes video that resurfaced through a former YG Entertainment staff member. Despite the backlash at the time, neither BLACKPINK nor their management ever publicly addressed or apologized for the incident.

For many, the new controversy feels like an extension of unresolved issues. Critics argue that cultural sensitivity should have been a priority at every level of the decision-making process. As the images continue to circulate and reactions intensify, there has been growing pressure on Lisa’s agency to release a statement addressing the issue. So far, neither Lisa nor Louis Vuitton has commented on the backlash.

The controversy also comes at a time when BLACKPINK is gearing up for new music and an upcoming world tour. However, this incident threatens to overshadow their comeback momentum. What was meant to be a glamorous and career-defining moment for Lisa has instead turned into a PR crisis. Whether Lisa will personally address the growing backlash or let the moment pass remains to be seen.

