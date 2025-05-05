Met Gala 2025: Fans ask 'where is Jisoo' as BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa and Rosé get spotted in USA ahead of event

The Met Gala 2025 is just hours away, set to dazzle with star-studded fashion moments. Korean representation has been on the rise at the event in the past few years, sparking speculation about potential appearances by top stars like BLACKPINK in 2025. Recent sightings of three members in the USA have further fueled rumors about their participation. With the three frequently travelling abroad lately, fans wonder where Jisoo is.

BLACKPINK's Rosé can be said to have almost confirmed her second appearance at the Met as she was spotted at Los Angeles' The Mark hotel, which houses celebrities arriving for the fashion extravaganza. She was seen in her classic all-black look, with a bodycon skirt, bralette and jacket. She paired it up with contrasting white sneakers and accessorized with just a black bag.

While entering the hotel, she blew kisses at fans, acknowledging their presence with a smile. Hours before her arrival, Jennie was spotted entering The Carlyle hotel, which is close to The Mark. Fans weighed in on whether she was there to visit Rosé or if she would be gracing the fashion gala as well. The two artists exuded their distinct charms through their outfits. While choosing bold and elegant black, Jennie went for an old-money theme.

She sported a yellow ochre jacket with a fluffy white collar and paired it with white trousers and black shades. Lisa was also seen enjoying herself in the USA, as she attended a Ferrari's F1 Miami Grand Prix game. She gave off rockstar vibes in a maroon leather dress as she posed with Ferrari's F1 stars like Charles Leclerc.

As Miami is just 2 hours away from LA, fans are speculating that BLACKPINK's youngest member will travel there after her F1 schedule and finally make her Met Gala debut. Amid news about Jennie, Rosé and Lisa's overseas deets, fans raised questions like "Where is Jisoo?", with an X-user claiming that Jisoo was already in NY. Some even wondered, "What if the girls (BLACKPINK members) show up at the Met tomorrow and YG simultaneously announces their comeback?" adding to the buzz.

