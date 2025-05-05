BLACKPINK’s Lisa bonds with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Gordon Ramsay, and more at F1 Miami Grand Prix; PICS

BLACKPINK’s Lisa isn’t just a K-pop icon. She’s a global game-changer. At the 2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix, she showed up and showed out.

It’s her third time at F1. In 2024, she waved the checkered flag—the first K-pop artist to do it. This year, Rosé took that role. Lisa stayed trackside with Ferrari. Stars like Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Gordon Ramsay, and Nina Dobrev were there too. But the spotlight? Lisa had it locked.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa arrived at the F1 Miami Grand Prix with killer style. She wore a sheer burgundy turtleneck and a sleek jacket from Ferrari’s Fall/Winter 25/’26 collection. Her honey-blonde hair flowed in soft waves. Maroon nails matched perfectly. Every detail was flawless. The paddock became her runway. Effortless. Bold.

This was Lisa’s third time at an F1 event. Fans still rave about her 2024 debut, where she made history as the first K-pop star to wave the checkered flag. In 2025, she returned to the Miami Grand Prix, but this time, she passed the baton to Rosé. Lisa relaxed in Ferrari’s paddock—cool, confident, and in control. Her outfit’s fringe swayed with every step.

Her Instagram post from the day, captioned 'Ferrari game strong at F1,' instantly went viral, prompting reactions from fans and friends alike. Nina Dobrev chimed in with, “Really great hanging with you,” while BLINKS and racing fans filled the comments with praise: “She is an icon,” “Boss Lisa,” and simply, “Queen.”

It’s clear: BLACKPINK’s Lisa didn’t just captivate Coachella with her aura—she also commanded attention at the F1 event.

Even Formula 1’s official Instagram couldn’t resist spotlighting Lisa. They shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her at the Miami Grand Prix, capturing her presence in the paddock and her interactions with fellow stars.

As she continues to blend high fashion with high-speed moments, Lisa is also gearing up for BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated world tour, kicking off July 5 in Goyang, South Korea. With the group reuniting for a global run, the F1 Miami appearance feels like a stylish prelude to an even more thrilling season for Lisa and the rest of BLACKPINK.

Apart from Lisa, BLACKPINK’s member Rosé shared a quick moment with Lewis Hamilton at the Ferrari garage. This marks their first catch-up since they were spotted together in Seoul in May 2024.

