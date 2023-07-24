I-LAND 2 to collaborate with BLACKPINK, BIGBANG's music producer TEDDY for new girl group? Deets inside

I-LAND, the survival show that gave the world one of the biggest 4th generation boy groups, ENHYPEN is returning with another season. I-LAND 2 is a highly anticipated female version of the show, where female trainees would compete to form a K-pop group. Mnet announced I-LAND 2 to have BLACKPINK and BIGBANG's music producer TEDDY who runs THEBLACKLABEL to be the master of the K-pop survival show. Online application for I-LAND 2 is live at the moment and the girl group is set to debut in 2024.

BLACKPINK, BIGBANG's Music Producer TEDDY on I-LAND 2

After I-LAND was aired HYBE LABELS confirmed that they would produce a girl group through a survival show. ENHYPEN, the boy group was formed through I-LAND which is jointly managed by CJ ENM and HYBE LABELS' venture BELIFT LAB. But this took a new turn when HYBE launched ‘R U Next?’ An entirely separate survival program for female trainees to debut in a girl group under its subsidiary BELIFT LAB. On July 24, Mnet announced that I-LAND 2 will be collaborating with TEDDY and his own agency THEBLACKLABEL.

The news of TEDDY joining I-LAND 2 created a huge buzz among K-pop fans as he is known for producing music for big names in the K-pop industry. However, this new girl group formed through I-LAND 2 will be managed by CJ ENM's Label WAKEONE which currently managing ZEROBASEONE. I-LAND 2 started its online application for the participants on July 10 which will be open up to August 6, 2023 (KST). It is open to female trainees born before 2011 and are eligible to travel internationally.

About THEBLACKLABEL's Producer TEDDY

TEDDY is a renowned music producer who produces music for YG Entertainment’s artists. He also runs his own agency called THEBLACKLABEL which is a subsidiary of YG ENTERTAINMENT. Teddy has produced music and co-written songs for big K-pop acts like BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, 2NE1, Sunmi, Um Jung Hwa, Lee Hi, and former I.O.I member JEON SOMI. TEDDY is known for his unique music style which is astonishingly visible in his work. He started his own agency in 2016 which currently manages stars like Taeyang of BIGBANG, JEON SOMI, LOREN, Zion.T, and Park Bo Gum.

