2018 becomes the highest grossing film of all time in Kerala beating Mohanlal starrer Pulimurugan

Last year we saw the all-time record of Baahubali 2 renewed in all South Indian states but Kerala. Well, to be clear, Baahubali 2 wasn’t the all-time grosser in Kerala, that was the title held by the 2016 release Pulimurugan. That changes today with Kerala set to join its South Indian counterparts as, ‘2018: Everyone is a Hero’ is poised to surpass Pulimurugan as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the Kerala box office, in the fourth week of its release.

On its fourth Saturday, 2018 grossed Rs. 2.20 crores approx, bringing its total collections to Rs. 77.25 crores, just a little over a crore short of the record number. At the time of publishing, it looks like today will be collecting close to Rs. 3 crores, which will be sufficient to end the nearly seven-year reign of Pulimurugan at the top.

Overall, the film has amassed Rs. 87 crores in India and $8 million (Rs. 66 crores) overseas, resulting in a worldwide box office collection of Rs. 153 crores. Notably, the film has already secured the position of being the highest-grossing Mollywood film worldwide. Furthermore, it achieved the milestone of crossing the Rs. 150 crores mark yesterday, becoming the first Mollywood film to do so.

The top ten highest-grossing films in Kerala are as follows:

2018: Everyone is A Hero - Rs. 80 crores (24 days expected) Pulimurugan - Rs. 78.50 crores Baahubali: The Conclusion - Rs. 73 crores K.G.F. Chapter 2 - Rs. 66.50 crores Lucifer - Rs. 63 crores Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 46.50 crores Drishyam - Rs. 42.50 crores Romancham - Rs. 42 crores Premam - Rs. 41 crores Vikram - Rs. 40.50 crores

