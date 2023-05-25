Top highest grossing Mollywood films worldwide; 2018 tops with 143 crores in 20 days

2018 emerged as the highest-grossing film ever from Mollywood worldwide on Tuesday besting seven years long-standing record of Pulimurugan. There was an update on the same happening on Sunday but the Middle East and the Rest of India actuals fell short of the estimates and Pulimurugan numbers in the Middle East were updated, which meant that the record was eventually crossed two days later on Tuesday.

As of yesterday, 2018 has grossed Rs. 142.75 crores globally. Out of this, Rs. 80.25 crores was generated from India, while the remaining Rs. 62.50 crores ($7.60 million) was earned overseas. The film holds almost every major full run record in Mollywood to its name with the exception of home state Kerala where it is the third highest grosser ever behind Pulimurugan and Baahubali 2 with Rs. 72 crores approx. It will be crossing the latter today while Pulimurugan will mostly fall on Sunday.

2018 is poised to become the first Malayalam film to go over Rs. 150 crores in the next couple of days. There is enough gas left in the tank for the film to reach around Rs. 175 crores or so. The other language dubbed versions of the film are slated to release tomorrow, if they are able to get going, it could very well reach the double-century mark.

The top ten highest-grossing Mollywood films worldwide are as follows:

2018 - Rs. 142.75 crores (20 days) Pulimurugan - Rs. 137.50 crores Lucifer - Rs. 125.50 crores Bheeshma Parvam - Rs. 86 crores Kurup - Rs. 82 crores Premam - Rs. 73 crores Romancham - Rs. 69.50 crores Kayamkulam Kochunni - Rs. 67 crores Drishyam - Rs. 62 crores Ennu Ninte Moideen - Rs. 56 crores

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Meet Alia Bhatt- Ranveer Singh’s families in NEW posters of the film