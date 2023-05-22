2018 Third weekend box office collection; Tops Pulimurugan becoming highest grossing Mollywood film worldwide

2018 recorded another sensational hold at the box office during its third weekend, collecting Rs. 10.75 crores in Kerala. The drop from the second weekend was less than 30 per cent while 17 per cent higher than the first weekend. The total box office collections in the state crossed Rs. 65 crores. With another Rs. 9 crores from the rest of India, the nationwide total is Rs. 74 crores approx. The overseas numbers are yet to arrive but estimates put the film near $8 million, propelling the worldwide gross close to Rs. 140 crores, overtaking Pulimurugan to become highest grossing Mollywood movie ever.



The film still chases the crown in the home state of Kerala, where it is now the fourth highest-grossing movie ever, eclipsing Lucifer (Rs. 63.50 crores) yesterday. It now stands behind Pulimurugan (Rs. 78.50 crores), Baahubali 2 (Rs. 73 crores) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 68 crores). The film will be crossing KGF 2 tomorrow while Baahubali 2 may fall at the end of the third week or fourth Friday at the latest. The ETA on topping Pulimurugan is sometime in the fourth weekend. What now needs to be seen is how high it can set the new record, with something like Rs. 100 crores can’t be ruled out at the moment.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Kerala box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 25.15 crores

Week Two - Rs. 29.40 crores

3rd Friday - Rs. 2.85 crores

3rd Saturday - Rs. 3.50 crores

3rd Sunday - Rs. 4.40 crores

Total - Rs. 65.30 crores