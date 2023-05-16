Top Grossing Malayalam Films of all time: Tovino Thomas set to top Mohanlal; 2018, Pulimurugan & Lucifer

On Monday, 15th of May, 2023, 2018, led by Tovino Thomas and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph became the third Mollywood film to enter the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club. It also became the quickest film to enter the Rs 100 crore gross club, that is just in 11 days. The Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club was dominated by 2 Mohanlal films Pulimurugan and Lucifer with Pulimurugan also being the all time highest grossing Mollywood film. After 7 years, 2018, owing to its phenomenal box office trend worldwide, is on course to become the highest grossing Mollywood film.

2018 Is Soon Going To Top Pulimurugan To Become The Highest Grossing Mollywood Film

Mohanlal's Pulimurugan had grossed around Rs 145 crores and Lucifer had collected around Rs 129 crores at the worldwide box office. 2018 after 11 days stands at Rs 100 crores and going by the trend, it should become the highest Mollywood grosser worldwide in the third week or latest by fourth weekend. Currently, it is difficult to predict where the film will close since it is still recording more collections than it did on its first day, and that too by a 2 times margin.

Mollywood Finally Is Getting An All Time Grosser After 7 Years

Almost every industry has had an all time grosser post pandemic and finally Mollywood is also about to have one with 2018. Since Mollywood films are getting bigger, it is hoped that there are more films that enter the elite Rs 100 crore club. There are films like ARM and King Of Kotha that hold a lot of promise and if they click, sky will be the limit.

Following is the list of highest grossing Mollywood films worldwide, currently.

1. Pulimurugan - Rs 145 cr

2. Lucifer - Rs 129 cr

3. 2018 - Rs 100 cr (after 11 days. Heading towards all time grosser)

4. Bheeshma Parvam - Rs 85 cr

5. Kurup - Rs 81 cr

Which Mollywood films do you think will enter the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide club?

