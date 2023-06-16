2018 worldwide closing box office collections; Biggest Malayalam film of all time

Malayalam Industry Hit 2018 has almost exhausted its theatrical run after six weeks. The film collected Rs. 1 crore approx in its sixth week, bringing the total collections to Rs. 107 crore in India. It has grossed another Rs. 69 crores internationally, for a worldwide box office take of Rs. 176 crores. The film is still playing in some centres and will probably add another crore or so to its total.

In Kerala, it stands just shy of Rs. 90 crores. At one point, it appeared that the movie had a strong chance of reaching the coveted milestone of Rs. 100 crores. Unfortunately, the film experienced a significant decline when the decision to release it digitally was announced in the fourth week. When it actually released digitally on 7th June, it was swiftly removed from most of the theatres in accordance with the norms of the local exhibitors association which restrict films on digital release from the theatrical exhibition. There was hope that an exception could be made for this film, but that wasn’t to be and a lot of money was left on the table. There was also the proposition of delaying the digital release, which could have been a good decision for all parties involved but the digital platform denied that.

The box office collections of 2018 at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 28.40 crores

Week Two - Rs. 32.80 crores

Week Three - Rs. 20.50 crores

Week Four - Rs. 17.70 crores

Week Five - Rs. 6.60 crores

Week Six - Rs. 1 crore

Total - Rs. 107 crores

During its theatrical run, 2018 reset numerous box office records, the most significant being becoming the highest-grossing Mollywood film, domestic, overseas and worldwide. It bested seven years reigning Pulimurugan for most of these records. There were several new benchmarks set, including the first Rs. 100 crore grossing Mollywood film in India, the first Rs. 150 crore worldwide.

The expected final territorial breakdown for the box office collections of 2018 is as follows:

Kerala - Rs. 89.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 8.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 5.25 crores

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 2 crores

Rest of India - Rs. 2 crores

India - Rs. 107.50 crores

UAE/GCC - $5.75 million

North America - $0.90 million

United Kingdom - $0.95 million

Europe - $0.30 million

Oceania - $0.38 million

Rest of World - $0.10 million

Overseas - $8.40 million or Rs. 69.50 crores

Worldwide - Rs. 177 crores