Fighter Worldwide Box Office Update: Hrithik-Deepika film flies high; Zooms past Rs 330 crores after 25 days

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor led Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand held very well in weekend 4 at the box office. It added around Rs 4.75 crores nett to take the India cume to just under Rs 196 crores (Rs 235.50 crores gross). The movie will finish its international run soon with a final sum of slightly under Rs 100 crores gross. As things stand, Fighter has minted Rs 332 crores worldwide after 25 days and will end its run grossing around Rs 340-345 crores.

Fighter has found acceptance in abundance in urban centres while the masses have not shown much support. After the first Monday drop, things looked very difficult for the Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone aerial actioner but since then, the film has held its fort and braved competition week after week. Fighter is a commercial success which it didn't look to be with the big drop that it registered on day 5 of its run.

Fighter is the highest grossing Indian film of the year so far and it looks to be one until atleast April or even May this year. While the movie has not matched the expectations pinned on it, it has accomplished an enviable feat like that of becoming the highest grossing film of the weekend at the worldwide box office, in its first weekend. There are a lot of positives to take from the film's response but what is clear is that investing masses into a film is extremely important for it to become a big earner.

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, Patty must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero. Minni (Deepika Padukone) is a helicopter pilot part of Patty's team who has her own battles to fight. Rocky (Anil Kapoor) is the CEO of his contingent.

Upcoming Projects Of The Cast Of Fighter

Hrithik Roshan after Fighter will be seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, War and co-stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Deepika Padukone after Fighter will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While Kalki 2898 AD releases in 2024, War 2 will release in 2025.

