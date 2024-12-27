Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies in India; Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Reigns Number 1
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies at the Indian box office.
As we are entering 2025, it's time to take a look at the performances of all the major 2024 releases that stormed the box office. Here's presenting the top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies at the Indian box office.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, hit out of the park and stormed the box office with its historic run. The movie is expected to end its fabulous theatrical run somewhere at Rs 1350 crore gross in India. Another Telugu movie, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead, secured the 2nd spot. The sci-fi mythological actioner collected around Rs 780 crore gross at the Indian box office, emerging as a successful venture.
Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, rests at the 3rd spot among the top-performing movies of 2024. The horror-comedy grossed over Rs 707.85 crore in its domestic run, emerging as one of the most profitable movies in Indian cinema.
The list further includes Devara, which grossed around Rs 330.25 crore in India, while The Greatest Of All Time, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Singham Again remained slightly behind the Rs 300 crore mark. Amaran grossed slightly over Rs 250 crore. Hanu-Man and Fighter ended up collecting nearly Rs 250 crore in India and took the 9th and 10th spot in the coveted list, respectively.
Top 10 highest-grossing Indian movies of 2024 at the Indian box office are as follows:
|S. No.
|Movie
|Gross Collection (CR in INR)
|1
|Pushpa 2
|1350 (exp)
|2
|Kalki 2898 AD
|780.00
|3
|Stree 2
|707.85
|4
|Devara
|330.25
|5
|The GOAT
|298
|6
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|298
|7
|Singham Again
|290
|8
|Amaran
|253
|9
|Hanu-Man
|246
|10
|Fighter
|242
