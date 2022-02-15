Aamir Khan averts a clash with KGF 2 and decides to take on Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan at Box Office

It was a busy afternoon for the Indian film industry as movie updates came one after the other, leading to a frenzy on social media. The biggest update of the afternoon was the postponement of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much awaited film, Laal Singh Chaddha, from its 14th April 2022 release date to 11th August 2022, thus averting clash with Nimma Yash starrer KGF 2 and locking horns with Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, which also releases in the Independence Day weekend.

The delay of Laal Singh Chaddha has been attributed to post production work on the film which still remains to be finished. Laal Singh Chaddha was initially scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release after which it changed its release date four times – Christmas 2021, Valentine’s Day 2022, Baisakhi 2022 and now Independence Day 2022. Another film that was scheduled to release on Independence Day 2022, that is Adipurush, starring Prabhas and bankrolled by T-Series, has been delayed and the buzz is that the film is targeting a Dussehra 2022 or Diwali 2022 release. The delay of the film was a goodwill gesture by Bhushan Kumar for Aamir Khan since they will be working on Mogul together once Laal Singh Chaddha hits the screens.

One would imagine KGF 2 to be a solo release on 14th April 2022, but that won’t be the case as Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey will also be releasing alongside the box office juggernaut that KGF2 is. Jersey was initially scheduled for a New Year 2021 release but was pushed back due to the fear of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Buzz is that Vijay starrer Beast is also targeting the 14th April 2022 release as it coincides with Tamil New Year. But, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

What are your thoughts on the release date of the films mentioned above? Are they the right choice from the point of view of business and commerce?

Written by Rishil Jogani

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Makers to incorporate more scenes of Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya in the movie? Find out