INTERVIEW: Naga Chaitanya on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha: It covers important events down our timeline.

Naga Chaitanya is all gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan fronted Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor plays the role of the protagonist’s friend in the film, stationed in the Indian army. While recently there have been reports that Aamir and his director, Advait Chandan have decided to increase Chay’s role in the social drama spanning over 5 decades, the actor informs that he is done shooting for the film.

“I have wrapped up my part in Laal Singh Chaddha,” says Chaitanya. The actor is extremely excited to tap the Hindi market with this Aamir Khan film. “I am very excited and can’t wait for everyone to watch it in the cinema halls. The role has come out so well, and even the team is excited. They have adapted it to our Indian culture and it’s the Indian sensibilities that intrigued me the most. They have covered some really important events down our time line,” Chaitanya adds.

Post Laal Singh Chaddha, is he looking to go to Pan India with his films? “My ideology is to stay true to the language. We now have the technology to expose our content to a wide section of audience. Of course, if someone decides to remake it, they are doing justice to the film in that form. I wouldn’t want to shoot a Telugu film in three to four languages for the sake of a bigger release. It’s not the route I want to take,” the explains.

Laal Singh Chaddha marks the return of Aamir Khan to the big screen after four long years. The film is the official remake of Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, and features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. It is gearing up for an April 14, 2022 release at this point of time, however, that’s subject to change depending on the COVID-19 scenario. Watch full video interview below:

ALSO READ: “South influx in Bollywood started with films like Meri Jung, Don No. 1”: Nagarjuna on pan India cinema & more