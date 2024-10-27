Singham Again v/s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: What’s the fight for? Screen count, housefull capacity & more

As the D-Day is arriving, the battle for the screens between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again is getting intense, and the formers seems to have gotten a better deal than expected due to a strong distributor partner in the form of Anil Thadani. According to present trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is headed to score a near-equal showcasing with Singham Again in the single screens and non-national chains, whereas the national chains of PVRInox and Cinepolis are expected to be in the range of 58:42 in the favour of Singham Again, with PVRInox going for 60:40, and Cinepolis bargaining to be in the ratio of 55:45.

These are still early days, as with 4 days still to go, the dynamic will change as the bigger players from the industry could step in to sort out the distribution game of Singham Again. At the moment, the national showcasing for Singham Again: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 seems to be in the ratio of 54:46, which is a big win for BB 3, against a giant like Singham Again. However, as mentioned above, these are still early days, and the distributor of Singham Again is negotiating to get a bigger deal in terms of showcasing.

The fight is on to be towards the 57:43 slab of showcasing at an all-India level, and we shall know the exact show divide between the cop universe saga, and the horror comedy by the end of Thursday. The advances of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has already opened at limited centres, and we still await clarity with regards to the same of Singham Again.

Talking of the opening day box office potential, the top 3 national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis hold the business of about Rs 52 crore (nett), with the single screens and non-national chains contributing about Rs 48 crore to the total business. One must note that this is taking into account the hiked pricing model for the Diwali 2024 weekend. Of the Rs 53 crore up for grabs in the top 3 national chains (57:43 divide), Singham Again is expected to get Rs 30 crore, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is aiming at Rs 22 crore. Talking of the single screens and non-national chains, the divide is expected to be 53:47, Singham Again will be aiming to get a capacity in the vicinity of Rs 26 crore, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 getting the opportunity of Rs 22 crore.

The fight right now is not just about getting additional capacity of Rs 5 crore but also reducing the houseful capacity of the competitors by Rs 5 crore

At an all-India level, the total single-day capacity of Singham Again will be in the range of Rs 54 to Rs 58 crore, whereas Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have a housefull capacity of 44 to 46 crore, depending on where the final distribution ratio settles. In the forefront, BB 3 seems to have gotten a great deal, also due to the packaged deal with Pushpa 2. In a high-profile clash, distribution muscle plays a major role, and the duo of Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan seem to have played their cards right by getting Anil Thadani on board if the early trends are anything to go by.

The showcasing will keep swinging both the ways from Monday to Thursday, and there will also be tweaks in the showcasing for the weekend on Friday based on the what the actual word of mouth for the two films is from the Friday morning shows. All eyes on how the things unfold in the coming few days as the battle from hereon is just going to go intense.

