The Tom Hardy-led Venom: The Last Dance has seen good results in its opening weekend at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the superhero saga has collected Rs 30.50 crore through its 3-day run (including paid previews), and is headed to be the highest-grossing film of the Venom franchise in India. The film has proved to be a perfect filler for the pre-Diwali period and the business proves that the audience will come out to the big screen if the content is exciting.

Venom: The Last Dance clocked Rs 4.50 crore in the paid previews on Thursday, followed by Rs 7.00 crore on Friday, Rs 8.50 crore on Saturday, and finally, Rs 10.50 crore on Sunday. The business saw an upward trajectory through the three-day run, which is a positive sign, but unfortunately, the run of Venom: The Last Dance will be cut short by the juggernaut of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during the Diwali weekend.

The film has done the best business in the dubbed versions, as around 60 percent of the total has come in from Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Interestingly, the Hindi Dubbed version has done better than the English version through the opening weekend, and this shows some sort of fan following for this franchise in the mass belts.

The film will end up being a success story in India, though a clearer run might have given it a shot at emerging a clean hit too. Here’s a look at the daywise collections of Venom: The Last Dance

Thursday: Rs 4.50 crore (Paid Previews)

Friday: Rs 7.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.50 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.50 crore

Total: Rs 30.50 crore

