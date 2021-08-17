Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Opening Day Prediction: ‘Would have loved Rs 20 cr day one but that’s not possible’

The countdown for the release of fronted Bell Bottom has begun and there are already talks in the trade and social media about the opening day biz of the film. While expecting pre-covid numbers would be unrealistic given the restrictions in cinema halls and a no show in Maharashtra, the trade is yet hopeful that will set the wheel rolling again with the action packed thriller.

Trade analyst Komal Nahta believes that it’s difficult to predict the opening day biz of Bell Bottom. “The talk around the film is very good and the trailer has been appreciated. It’s the first major release in 17 months, the buzz is growing by the minute and the advances are good too. I think, a figure of Rs 7.00 crore will be an outstanding result for Bell Bottom,” he shares.

When asked to comment on the screen count, the trade expert says, “The negotiations are still on as many cinema halls are yet to open. A lot of single screen owners are in two minds on reopening as they don’t see a constant flow of release from Bollywood. We would know the screen count by tomorrow night.”

I am expecting it to open in the vicinity of Rs 5 to 6 crore and it will be a good result looking at the situation we are in. This Rs 5 crore will be equal to Rs 15 crore in the non-covid times Atul Mohan

Producer and film business expert, Girish Johar, insists that it’s difficult to put a number as a lot of uncertain factors will be involved on day one. “Different states have different guidelines, Maharashtra is completely shut. So, it’s going to be a fractured release. There have been indicators from South and Punjab that the audience have come back but yet, we need to win the audience confidence first. I would have loved a Rs 20 crore opening, but that’s not going to be possible in times like these.” He adds, “Holistically, I am happy that Bell Bottom has started the cycle for the industry again. I am glad that things have started rolling again and I hope it does Rs 75 crore at the box office. But for me as an industry insider, I am just happy with the fact that this film is trying to get the audiences back. Kudos to Akshay and Bell Bottom team for leading the path.”

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels that the opening day figure of Bell Bottom will finally depend on the exact screen and show count. “I am expecting it to open in the vicinity of Rs 5 to 6 crore and it will be a good result looking at the situation we are in. This Rs 5 crore will be equal to Rs 15 crore in the non-covid times. Someone had to take the initiative of releasing on the big screen and this is certainly a step in right direction. Kudos to the team to set the right mood in the trade,” he explains.

Pinkvilla expects the film to open around the Rs 5.50 to 6 crore range, which will be a good result to start with, however, the final figures can vary based on the screen count, show count and other factors. Bell Bottom releases in cinema halls in 2D and 3D on August 19.

Also Read| Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom to release on Thursday – Cinema Hall reopening status in key markets of India