Amaran 2nd Monday Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan led war-biopic-drama continues triumphant run; Grosses Rs 3 crore in state on day 12

Released on October 31 this year, Amaran has become the biggest hit this Diwali. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the Tamil biographical war drama has been going strong since its opening day at the box office. It collected Rs 89 crore in its first week in Tamil Nadu. Amaran recently entered the Rs 100 crore club in the state while surpassing the collection of Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan.

Amaran Earns Rs 3 Crore In Tamil Nadu On Second Monday

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Amaran has continued its triumphant run at the box office. On its second Monday, the biopic movie collected Rs 3 crore gross in Tamil Nadu, bringing its 12-day-cume collection to Rs 121.75 crore. It is now inching towards Rs 150 crore gross in the state.

Due to the strong performance of the movie even in its second week, it is going to retain a good chunk of screens in week 3, despite the arrival of a huge film like Kanguva.

Here's A Day-Wise Break Up Of Amaran's Tamil Nadu Gross Collections So Far

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 89 crore (adjusted) 2nd Friday Rs 5.50 crore Second Saturday Rs 11 crore Second Sunday Rs 13.25 crore Second Monday Rs 3 crore Total Rs 121.75 crore in 12 days

Can Kanguva Affect Amaran's Collection?

Amaran has entered the Rs 250 crore club at the worldwide box office. It is now aiming for Rs 300 crore. Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is well stationed as the second highest-grossing Tamil film of this year. It is to be seen what impact Kanguva, which will be theatrically released on November 14, 2024, has on Amaran.

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

