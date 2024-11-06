Kanguva Box Office Expectations: Suriya led mystical needs a BANGING second trailer to set theatres ablaze

South Indian actor Suriya, who is best known for movies like Ghajini, Jai Bhim, and Soorarai Pottru, is returning to the big screens after two years. While Suriya's last few films like Si3, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, NGK, Kaappaan, and Etharkkum Thunindhavan haven't done well at the box office, Siva's latest Tamil directorial, Kanguva, can be a game changer for the actor.

All You Need To Know About Kanguva

Kanguva is an upcoming epic fantasy action film from Kollywood, scheduled to be released on November 14, 2024. It is touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. In Siva's directorial, Suriya is playing dual roles- Kanguva and Francis Theodore. The exciting part is that the actor will have a face-off with Bobby Deol, who is making his Tamil debut. Bobby is cast as the main antagonist, Udhiran.

Due to Suriya's underwhelming run at the box office in the last few years, Kanguva needs to be a knockout film to live up to the hype and to mark the actor's theatrical comeback. The audience isn't showing interest as high as expected so far going by the international pre-sales. Pre-sales in North America for instance are slower than the expectations. The advance ticket sales of Kanguva in the USA were slightly over USD 65000 when tracked on Tuesday. Nine days before its premieres, the upcoming film was allotted around 380 locations and 1000 plus shows. Around 3000 tickets of the film for the premieres in USA were sold, when last tracked.

The makers released the first trailer of Kanguva on August 12, 2024. However, it didn't seem to leave a lasting impact on the audience. Hence, the team should unveil the second trailer of Suriya-starrer soon to gain momentum for its big opening day.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF KANGUVA HERE:

Kanguva- A Game Changer For Suriya?

Going by his hard luck at the box office barring OTT releases Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru, the success of Kanguva is quite important for Suriya. There is an entire generation that hasn't witnessed the wrath of a Suriya film at the box office. The upcoming fantasy film can work wonders for the actor, provided the makers don't become complacent and provided they don't delay the second trailer.

Suriya after Kanguva will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj's tentatively titled Suriya 44, alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor wrapped up its shoot in October this year.

