Box Office: Amaran sees solid growth on 2nd Friday in Tamil Nadu; Set to take on BIG tier-1 films

Amaran released alongside Lucky Baskhar, Brother, Bloody Beggar and KA at the box office on October 31, 2024. The biographical war drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has been going strong since its release. It is safe to say that the film is a blockbuster. Amaran earned Rs 89 crore in the first week in Tamil Nadu and the second weekend has starting on a banging note.

Amaran fetches a huge Rs 5.50 crore on second Friday in Tamil Nadu

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaran opened to Rs 16 crore at the box office and maintained its collections around the same figures during the Diwali weekend and then held steadily over the weekdays. After collecting Rs 89 crore in its extended week 1, the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer earned Rs 5.50 crore on the second Friday. The collections grew from Thursday and that is a perfect indicator to show how huge the second weekend is going to be. The war-drama will be crossing Rs 100 crore in the state tomorrow, that is on its 10th day. The global collections will be crossing Rs 200 crore too.

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Follows

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Week 1 Rs 89 crore (adjusted) 2nd Friday Rs 5.50 crore Total Rs 94.50 crore in 9 days

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER OF AMARAN HERE:

Amaran is the biggest hit this Diwali

Amaran is all set to become the second-highest-grosser Tamil film this year. Vijay's The Greatest of All Time still holds the top position. Needless to say, it is the biggest hit this Diwali. It is now confirmed that Amaran's final box office collections will be double of Sivakarthikeyan's previous biggest hit which is Don.

Advertisement

In Amaran, Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role of the late Indian army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan. Sai Pallavi is cast as his on-screen wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Amaran Week 1 Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-drama grosses a STAGGERING Rs 91 crore