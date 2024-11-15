Kanguva, starring Suriya in the lead role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, finally hit the cinemas today, November 14. The Siva-directed pan-India movie took a decent start at the box office.

Kanguva posts Rs 29 crore on the opening day in India, Biggest start for Suriya

Bankrolled by Studio Green, the movie, which depicts two different eras, clocked Rs 29 crore gross on its opening day at the Indian box office. This is Suriya's career-best start so far.

The movie grossed around Rs 11.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, which is an okay start for such a big-budget movie. Kanguva raked over Rs 6.25 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, while Kerala and Karnataka contributed around Rs 4.25 crore and Rs 2.25 crore, respectively.

Interestingly, the Hindi-dubbed version performed over expectations and collected around Rs 4 crore on Day 1. This is the best start for a Kollywood movie in the Hindi belt since 2018. Kanguva beats the Hindi opening day collections of Leo, The GOAT, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vettaiyan, Indian 2, and others.

The rest of India contributed around Rs 0.50 crore, taking the all-India total cume to Rs 28.75 crore gross on the opening day.

Kanguva opened to poor talk, might struggle at the box office

The Suriya starrer mystical period drama opened to mixed to poor audience response. It is very likely to impact its business to a major extent. A drop is expected on its second day. However, it will be interesting to see if the movie can maintain a decent hold and put up a respectable total by the end of its opening weekend.

Advertisement

The poor talk of Kanguva will certainly benefit other releases—Amaran and Lucky Baskhar in the Southern states. Both movies are expected to see a spike in showcasing from tomorrow onwards.

Area-wise box office collections of Kanguva in India are as follows:

Day Gross box office collection Tamil Nadu Rs 11.50 crore APTS Rs 6.25 crore Kerala Rs 4.25 crore Karnataka Rs 2.25 crore North India (Hindi) Rs 4 crore ROI Rs 0.5 crore Total Rs 28.75 crore

Watch the Kanguva Trailer

About Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya, begins with depicting the tale of Francis, a bounty hunter operating from Goa, completing certain jobs for his own livelihood. During one of his bounty hunts, he starts searching for a child who reminds him of his past life.

This takes us to the life of a tribal warrior prince known as Kanga, aka Kanguva who is facing a threat from Romans who plan to vanquish his village and conquer it. In the same scenario, an opposing clan also joins with the latter to beat Kanguva, setting up the rest of the story.

The film follows what connects Kanguva and Francis despite being centuries apart in life and how it is related to their future.

Advertisement

Kanguva In Theatres

Kanguva plays at a theater near you now. You can book your tickets for the movie from online ticketing applications or the box office outside the theatres. If you have watched Kanguva, how did you find it to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office of Kanguva.

ALSO READ: Kanguva Movie Review: Suriya starrer fantasy movie suffers from a generic and over-the-top narration that denies satisfaction